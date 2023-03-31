| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit against half-sister Samantha

The duchess was accused of spreading &lsquo;demonstrably false and malicious lies&rsquo; to a &lsquo;worldwide audience&rsquo; about her estranged half-sister (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

Close

The duchess was accused of spreading &lsquo;demonstrably false and malicious lies&rsquo; to a &lsquo;worldwide audience&rsquo; about her estranged half-sister (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess was accused of spreading ‘demonstrably false and malicious lies’ to a ‘worldwide audience’ about her estranged half-sister (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess was accused of spreading ‘demonstrably false and malicious lies’ to a ‘worldwide audience’ about her estranged half-sister (Aaron Chown/PA)

Eleanor Noyce and Peony Hirwani

Meghan Markle has won a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

The duchess had been accused by her relative of spreading “malicious lies” during an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy