Mayor rejects Texas governor’s order to end compulsory use of masks in public

A masked couple dance at The White Horse in Austin, Texas. Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty

As a statewide mask mandate lifted across Texas, Democrats who control the local government in the capital of Austin refused to end similar restrictions in city and surrounding Travis County, where violators can face up to $2,000 (€1,670) fines.

The state Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton responded by blasting Austin officials and threatening to sue for defying a statewide moratorium on rules forcing Texans to wear face coverings in public.

“City/County leaders must not be thinking clearly,” Mr Paxton said in a tweet. “Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking.”

Austin Democratic Mayor Steve Adler invoked the statewide disaster spurred by a harsh winter storm last month and fired back on Twitter two hours later: “From the people who brought you no water and no electricity: no masks.”

The bitter dispute is the latest clash between Texas’s big cities, which tend to have Democratic leadership, and the Republican-dominated state government over how to handle the pandemic. As many mayors and county leaders have instituted tough restrictions, Republicans have vocally opposed strict measures in a state that has reported 2,699,589 cases and 44,875 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Paxton has already fought Austin leaders in court once and won. A judge ruled on January 1 that the city could not legally ban indoor dining and drinking at restaurants over the New Year’s Eve weekend, even as local coronavirus cases spiked.

Although daily new cases have been declining since a record peak in January, Texas still ranks fifth in the US for highest daily reported deaths per capita.

Despite many public health officials warning that it was too soon, Republican governor Greg Abbott last week issued an executive order reopening businesses at full capacity and ending the order for compulsory mask wearing.

He also wrote a provision into the order barring local politicians, including mayors and county judges, from implementing their own rules.

But Mr Adler argued the Austin restrictions are still legal because they came from a local health official instead of his office.

Mr Paxton gave the city and county until 6pm on Wednesday but Mr Adler refused.

“I believe leaders need to be clear and unambiguous in their communications and messaging about masking,” Mr Adler said. “Masks work! The governor and attorney general are simply wrong.”

Meanwhile, public health officials have urged Texans to continue wearing masks despite the relaxed statewide restrictions.