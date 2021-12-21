Mayor of New York vows ‘no more shutdowns’ despite surge in Covid cases

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he is committed to keeping the city open as it grapples with yet another spike in coronavirus cases.

The Democratic mayor said today that the city can't see schools and businesses closed again like in 2020 when Covid-19 first spread widely.

Mr De Blasio has faced questions over the past week about whether he would call for closures as a wave of new cases fuelled by the Omicron variant has broken over the city.

Read More

“Adamantly I feel this: No more shutdowns. We’ve been through them," he told a virtual news conference. "They were devastating. We can’t go through it again.”

Mr De Blasio, in the waning days of his term as mayor, will decide by Christmas whether the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will continue as planned. The event was small and socially distanced last year but the mayor had hoped to hold it this year at “full strength”. That was before reports of COVID-19 cases ramped up again.

While the fate of the outdoor New Year's Eve event remained up in the air, Mr De Blasio's successor Eric Adams postponed his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 1 indoors at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

The mayor-elect issued a statement today saying that the ceremony would be rescheduled for a later date “to prioritize” the health of attendees, staff and reporters.

“It is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health,” Mr Adams said.

In the meantime, Mr de Blasio said the city is ramping up testing but the biggest tool to fight the pandemic remains getting people vaccinated.

He announced the city would begin offering a $100 cash incentive to New Yorkers who get a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine starting today and going through the end of the year.

The city had previously offered similar incentives for people to get their first vaccine doses.

Mr De Blasio said the federal government is expected to help set up more testing sites in New York City and the city will increase its city-run sites, including brick-and-mortar locations and mobile testing vans.

As recently as December 13, the city had been averaging fewer than 3,600 new cases of Covid-19 each day. But after nearly 63,500 people tested positive in just five days, the average daily number of infections had climbed to nearly 11,000 as of Monday — an increase of 207pc in a week.