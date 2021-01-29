Maxwell learned of Epstein abuse claims ‘from papers’

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gave evidence in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on Jeffrey Epstein’s properties in the 2000s, despite accusations by dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by the financier.

Ms Maxwell, who is criminally charged with aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls, said during a July 2016 deposition for a defamation lawsuit that she learned about abuse claims “like everybody else, like the rest of the world, when it was announced in the papers”.

Asked if she had tried to find out whether the allegations were accurate, Ms Maxwell was stopped by her lawyer from answering, in a transcript released yesterday along with other documents pursued by the Miami Herald.

However, she indicated she left Epstein’s employment because she “ceased to be happy in the job and I ceased to be happy spending time with Mr Epstein”.

She said he “became more difficult to work with”, according to the transcript. Asked to be more specific, she said: “Just general. Just doesn’t work.”

The quote was in the public portion of a transcript of a deposition that resulted from a since-settled lawsuit brought against her by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

Dozens of pages were blacked out and more than 100 pages of the 193-page document had redactions.

The redactions came after US District Judge Loretta A Preska ruled that any evidence addressing Ms Maxwell’s sexual relations with adults could remain sealed. Her lawyers had sought to keep the document sealed on the grounds it could affect potential jurors for her trial next July.

The transcript of a deposition by Ms Maxwell that took place earlier in 2016 was released last October. In it, she was combative throughout seven hours of questioning.

In the second deposition, her lawyer frequently warned her not to answer questions and even threatened to walk out.

In the first deposition, she denied introducing Britain’s Prince Andrew to under-age sex partners and said she could not recall taking Ms Giuffre out for a night of clubbing with Andrew in London.

She also said she had flown on Epstein’s private planes with former president Bill Clinton, but refused to describe Epstein and Mr Clinton as friends.

In the second deposition, she was adamant she never saw Epstein getting massages from teenagers who were not yet adults.

“Did anyone ever complain to you that Mr Epstein had demanded sex of them?” lawyer David Boies asked.

“Never,” she responded.

Ms Maxwell, who has acknowledged being Epstein’s girlfriend in the 1990s, said she knew of only three women he had sexual relations with at his properties in Manhattan, New Mexico, Florida, Paris and the Virgin Islands.

She said she knew he received massages at his Virgin Islands property because they happened in the “master cabana” or on the beach, where anyone could see.

“I don’t have a specific memory, it was just on the beach, so there wouldn’t be any privacy,” Ms Maxwell said, although she added that she never arranged for any women who came to visit him to give him a massage.

At one point, Mr Boies said he needed “to ask you some questions about your sexual activities with Mr Epstein”.

“OK,” Ms Maxwell responded. The next page of the transcript was blacked out.

Ms Maxwell (59) has been held without bail since pleading not guilty last July to recruiting girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a sex-trafficking trial.

Online Editors