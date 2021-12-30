Maxwell is found guilty on five out of six counts in month-long sex-trafficking trial

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted yesterday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict capped a month-long trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14, as told by four women who described being abused as teens in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein’s palatial homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty on five of six counts.

With the maximum prison terms for each charge ranging from five to 40 years, Maxwell faces the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars – an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold her accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein’s teenage victims and sometimes joining in the sexual abuse.

As the verdict was read, Maxwell was largely stoic behind a black mask. Afterwards, she could be seen pouring herself water as one of her attorneys patted her back.

She stood with her hands folded as the jury filed out, and glanced at her siblings – faithfully in attendance each day of the trial – as she herself was led from the courtroom.

The judge will now consider Maxwell’s sentence – the five charges carry a maximum penalty of 70 years. She has already served 18 months in prison, which could be considered time spent.

No sentencing date was set.

Read More

The lone count of which she was acquitted was of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims warned that “powerful collaborators…must be brought to justice” as well following Maxwell’s conviction.

Further legal fights involving Epstein and Maxwell still lie ahead. Maxwell still awaits trial on two counts of perjury.

David Boies, who represents Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Maxwell accuser Annie Farmer, said: ‘This is a great day for justice and for Maxwell’s survivors.

“The scope and scale and duration of [Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s] sex-trafficking crimes depended on many wealthy and powerful collaborators and co-conspirators. They too are not above the law. They too must be brought to justice.’”

Maxwell’s lawyers had argued she was being used as a scapegoat for her former boyfriend.

Epstein (66), died by suicide two years ago while imprisoned as he awaited his own sex crimes trial.

During the trial, prosecutors called 24 witnesses to give jurors a picture of life inside Epstein’s homes – a subject of public fascination and speculation ever since his 2006 arrest in Florida in a child sex case.

A housekeeper testified he was expected to be “blind, deaf and dumb” about the private lives of Epstein, a financier who cultivated friendships with influential politicians and business tycoons, and Maxwell, who had led a jet-setting lifestyle as the favourite child of media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Pilots took the witness stand and dropped the names of luminaries – Britain’s Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump – who flew on Epstein’s private jets.

Jurors saw physical evidence like a folding massage table once used by Epstein and a “black book” that listed contact information for some of the victims under the heading “massages".

There were bank records showing he had transferred $30.7m (€27m) to Maxwell, his long-time companion – one-time girlfriend, later employee.

But the core of the prosecution was the testimony of four women who said they were victimised by Maxwell and Epstein at tender ages.

Three testified using first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy: Jane, a television actress; Kate, a former British model; and Carolyn, now a mother recovering from drug addiction.

The fourth, psychologist Annie Farmer, chose to use her real name after being vocal about her allegations in recent years.

They echoed one another in their descriptions of Maxwell’s behaviour: she used charm and gifts to gain their trust, taking an interest in their adolescent challenges and giving them assurances that Epstein could use his wealth and connections to fulfil their dreams.

They said the script would darken when Maxwell coaxed them into giving massages to Epstein that turned into sexual, encounters she played off as normal.

After one sexual massage, Kate, then 17, said Maxwell asked her if she’d had fun and told her: “You are such a good girl.”

Carolyn testified that she was one of several underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein’s Florida home in the early 2000s and gave massages for $100 bills.

Maxwell made all the arrangements, Carolyn told the jury, even though she knew the girl was only 14.

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, vehemently denied the charges through her lawyers. Still, she declined to take the risk of testifying, telling the judge: “The government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify.”

“The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things that Jeffrey Epstein did,” one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, told the jury. “But she is not Jeffrey Epstein and she is not like Jeffrey Epstein.”

Before Maxwell was taken from the courtroom, Sternheim asked that arrangements be made to give her a Covid booster jab, saying infection rates were rising dramatically at the prison.

The recent Covid surge threatened to derail the trial itself as Judge Alison J Nathan prodded jurors to work quickly to avoid a potential mistrial caused by sickened jurors.