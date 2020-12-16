Maxwell asks for armed guards as part of $28.5m bail package ahead of trial

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, are urging a judge to free her to await trial, under a $28.5m (€23.4m) bail package that would include armed guards to ensure she remains safe and does not flee a New York City residence.

The bail arguments were supported by numerous letters from family and friends who insisted that Ms Maxwell sought seclusion in a New Hampshire home in December 2019 after receiving death threats and worrying that the public and media would find her at a home where she lived with her husband.

A security specialist who offered to pledge €1m (€800,000) toward the bail package and to provide armed security for Ms Maxwell if she is released on bail said Ms Maxwell retreated into a back room of her residence when the FBI approached on July 2 because it was thought reporters had found her.

Ms Maxwell (58) is scheduled to face a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. Her first attempt at bail after her July arrest was rejected.

The lawyers said Ms Maxwell and her spouse, with whom she has been living for most of the past four years, were offering a bail package partially consisting of a $22.5m (€18.5m) personal recognisance bond secured by $8m (€6.6m) in property and $500,000 (€411,000) in cash.

The husband was not identified in court papers, but a financial report among exhibits said the couple married in 2016 and that Ms Maxwell had put the majority of the $20.2m (€16.6m) in assets she had in 2015 into a trust controlled by her spouse.

It said the assets, $16m (€13.1m) of which was in cash or equities, were worth $22.5m ($18.5m) on October 31.

The financial report also noted that prosecutors cited transfers totalling more than $20m (€16.5m) from 2007 to 2011, describing them as transfers from Epstein’s accounts to Ms Maxwell’s accounts and vice versa.

The report noted that during those years Ms Maxwell acted as an officer of various corporate entities related to aircraft and air travel associated with Epstein and there were substantial transfers involving those corporate entities.

The identities of seven other close friends and family members, who the lawyers said were willing to pledge about $5m (€4.1m) of their own assets toward the bail package, were not revealed. The lawyers said bail would include electronic monitoring.

“Ms Maxwell vehemently maintains her innocence and is committed to defending herself,” the lawyers wrote.

