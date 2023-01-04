| 10°C Dublin

Mastermind of US college admissions fraud scheme gets three and a half years in prison

William &quot;Rick&quot; Singer, the California college admissions consultant who masterminded the vast fraud and bribery scheme at the center of the U.S. college admissions scandal known as &quot;Varsity Blues&quot;, arrives for his sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Expand

Nate Raymond

The architect of the largest US college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered was sentenced on Wednesday to 3-1/2 years in prison for helping wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to elite universities through cheating and bribery.

William "Rick" Singer, a former college admissions consultant who played a key role as a cooperating witness in the "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston.

