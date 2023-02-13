| 5.1°C Dublin

Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into large vat of chocolate

Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorised to work in the tanks and were not trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

