Mark Zuckerberg wipes the floor with rivals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg won medals in his first jiu-jitsu tournament at the weekend. Photo: @Zuck via Instagram

Rozina SaburTelegraph.co.uk

Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has stunned jiu-jitsu fans by winning gold and silver medals in his first-ever tournament.