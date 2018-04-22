Manhunt for naked gunman who opened fire in Nashville restaurant, killing three people
Three people were killed and another four wounded when a man armed with a rifle opened fire in a restaurant and fled "in the nude".
Police are still hunting for the suspect, who fired on diners at a branch of Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee.
Three of those injured are in a critical condition in hospital, and one is critical but stable, ABC News reported.
Nashville police said the gunman was wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire but "shed his coat" after firing his gun and fled on foot with no clothes on.
A Waffle House customer managed to wrestle away the rifle from him, officers said.
Detectives identified the suspect as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, after finding the vehicle he allegedly used was registered in that name.
The Waffle House is about 16 miles south-east of Nashville.
Pat Warner, head of public relations for Waffle House, called it a "very troubling" situation.
"We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now," Mr Warner told ABC. "Our thoughts are with those affected."
Independent News Service