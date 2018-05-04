Man wins lottery jackpot on day of retirement - and it was also his birthday
This was definitely a day he will never forget
When Ping Kuen Shum decided to retire, doing so on his birthday must have seemed the ideal way to ensure his last shift proved a memorable one.
Winning a $2m (€1.3m) lottery jackpot on the same day - having opted to buy a ticket on a whim - perhaps confirmed the momentous nature of 28 April for the Canadian.
In that night's draw his $1 ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, overcoming what the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said were odds of one in 13,983,816.
After the win was announced this week, Mr Shum said: “It’s unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day.
“I have worked hard for so many years and I’m looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family.”
He celebrated alongside family and friends with a dim sum meal in Vancouver, BCLC said, and plans to travel to China with his winnings.
His winning numbers in the BC/49 draw were 09, 12, 13, 18, 21 and 29, and he bought the ticket at Parker Place Convenience Centre in Richmond.
BCLC said that annually, gambling revenue "contributes more than $1bn to fund important provincial, municipal and charitable programmes".
Independent News Service