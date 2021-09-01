Residents on New Orleans wait in long lines at a gas station to fill fuel containers. Photo: Reuters/Steve Nesius

Surrounded by floodwater, a homeowner sits on his front steps after Hurricane Ida destroyed part of the mobile home near LaPlace, Louisiana. Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP.

Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Lousiana. Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

A man had his arm ripped off by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing.

The 71-year-old man’s wife told sheriff’s deputies that she heard a commotion around noon on Monday, then walked outside to see the alligator attacking her husband in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to the woman, the alligator “had him in a death roll", sheriff's Capt. Lance Vitter said.

The alligator tore off the man's arm, leaving him unconscious, the woman told authorities.

When the attack stopped, the man's wife pulled him out of the floodwaters and ran inside to get first aid supplies. When she realized how serious his injuries were, she got into her canoe and paddled to higher ground about a mile away to get help, the sheriff's office said in a statement. When she returned with deputies, he was gone.

The sheriff’s office, which did not identify the man, said it used high-water vehicles and boats in an attempt to find him, “but all attempts have been futile".

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to be on guard while walking in flooded areas as wildlife — including alligators, black bears, poisonous snakes and feral hogs — may have been displaced during Ida and moved closer to neighborhoods.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida today with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve.

Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it.

Meanwhile neighbors shared generators and borrowed buckets of swimming pool water to bathe or to flush toilets.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and no one is under the illusion that this is going to be a short process,” Governor John Bel Edwards said as the cleanup and rebuilding began across the region in the oppressive late-summer heat.

New Orleans officials announced seven places around the where city people could get a meal and sit in air conditioning.

Governor Edwards said that state officials likewise were working to set up places to distribute food, water and ice.

His office also said discussions were underway about establishing cooling stations and places where people on oxygen could plug in their machines, but it had no details on when those might be up and running.

More than one million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi – including all of New Orleans – were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150mph winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000 utility workers are attempting to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

With water treatment plants overwhelmed by floodwaters or crippled by power outages, some places are also facing shortages of drinking water. About 441,000 people in 17 parishes had no water, and an additional 319,000 were under boil-water advisories, federal officials said.

The number of deaths climbed to at least four in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot deep hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains. Edwards said he expects the death toll to rise.



