Man who stormed Capitol armed with handgun jailed for seven years

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)

A Texas man convicted of storming the US Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armour was sentenced yesterday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down”.

Reffitt’s prison sentence – seven years and three months – is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it is less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist.

Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the January 6, 2021, attack in which supporters of then-president Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who presided over Reffitt’s jury trial, also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 (€1,950) in restitution. Sentencing guidelines calculated by the judge called for a term of imprisonment ranging from seven years and three months to nine years.

The judge rejected prosecutors’ contention that an “upward departure for terrorism” – leading to a far longer sentence – was warranted in Reffitt’s case. It was the first time that prosecutors have requested that sentencing enhancement for a January 6 case.

“He wanted to physically and literally remove Congress,” Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the judge.

But the judge questioned why Reffitt would merit the terrorism enhancement when many other rioters engaged in violence and made similarly disturbing threats.

Reffitt, who already has been jailed for approximately 19 months, offered an expletive-laden apology to police officers, lawmakers and congressional staffers who were at the Capitol on January 6.

“It was a big blur. It was just very chaotic and confusing.”

The jury found him guilty of obstructing Congress’ joint session, of interfering with police officers outside the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.