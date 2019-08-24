The man who fatally stabbed a former Iowa State University golfer from Spain while she was playing a round near the school was sentenced yesterday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Man who fatally stabbed golfer and left body in pond gets life

Collin Richards pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder in the September 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Police said Richards stabbed her on the course near the central Iowa campus in Ames and left her body in a pond.

Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods. Police reports show that Richards struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, mental health problems and homelessness after he got out of prison three months before he killed Barquin.

Richards (22) told a judge earlier this month that he was sorry for his crime. He said in a handwritten letter that he wanted to show remorse "for stripping a life from society... worse, from a loving family".

