Man seeks clemency after 40 years behind bars – for robbing taco shop with a plastic water gun

US prisoner Rolf Kaestel is seeking clemency for the life sentence he received after robbing an Arkansas taco shop with a plastic water gun.

Mr Kaestel, who turned 70 this week, robbed $264 from the taco shop in 1981, injuring no-one, and has been in prison ever since.

“I have not been able to make any sense of it, not because it’s me or my case but because this kind of thing should not happen anywhere to anyone,” said Mr Kaestel in an interview with The Daily Beast.

Dennis Schlutterman, the cashier who had been working a the time of the robbery, described the robbery in a Youtube video posted by filmmaker Kelly Duda, and how Mr Kaestel merely displayed the water gun by pulling his jacket back, but did not threaten him.

“I actually apologized to him because I felt like even though he was the one that robbed me, I felt like I had taken his life because he had been in there for so long,” said Mr Schlutterman.

“This man has paid the price 10 times over and it’s time,” he added.

“It’s time for you to let him go.”

Mr Kaestel was already denied clemency in 2015, and will have to wait four years to reapply to the state’s parole Board if he is denied again this time.

During his 40 years in prison, Mr Kaestal has been a model prisoner, having worked as a paralegal, earned three associate’s degrees, and taught an astronomy class. It is estimated that it costs $20,000 per year to keep him imprisoned.

Filmmaker Kelly Duda, who interviewed Mr Kaestel while investigating the US prison system, said: “When more serious offenders like convicted rapists and murderers get out in less time, one has to wonder what’s wrong with this picture?”