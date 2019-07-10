Man found alive after plunge over Niagara Falls

A MAN "in crisis" survived a plunge over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Tuesday, according to Niagara Parks police.

The man climbed over a retaining wall on Horseshoe Falls and was swept over the 57-meter (188 feet) drop, said the police service on Twitter. Water rushes up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) per hour over Horseshoe, the largest of three falls that make up the scenic landmark.

Police found him sitting on some rocks near the water's edge with non-life threatening injuries. They were responding to a Tuesday 4:00 a.m local time call about the incident, and transported him to the hospital.

Buffalo News reported that the high water levels might have saved the man. This "may have tossed him over the rocks at the bottom of the falls," Michael Clarkson, author of 'The River of Lost Souls: What We Might Learn From Niagara Falls Suicides,' told the newspaper.

Mayor Jim Diodati of Niagara Falls also said that he believes "all-time high [water] levels" may have helped the man to survive the fall.

"When Lake Erie is higher and flowing more robustly to Lake Ontario, there is a better chance of missing the massive boulders under the Horseshoe Falls," Mr Diodati told Buffalo News.

"The only way you would ever have a chance to survive that kind of a fall was to overshoot the large rocks below.

"In this case, for this individual, hopefully he will see it as a blessing."

Reuters