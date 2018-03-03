News North America

Sunday 4 March 2018

Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the White House

The White House Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has shot himself dead outside the White House.

The District of Columbia Police Department said that an "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin".

The statement comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.

The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida.

The White House said it was aware of the situation and that Mr Trump was briefed.

The Secret Service said there were no other reported injuries.

Press Association

