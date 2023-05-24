Man (19) charged with threatening US President Joe Biden after Nazi flag found in truck crashed into White House barrier

A Nazi flag and other objects recovered from a rented truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, U.S. May 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Nathan Howard

Susan Heavey

A man who crashed a rented truck into security barriers near the White House has been charged with threatening the president, police said yesterday.