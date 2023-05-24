Man (19) charged with threatening US President Joe Biden after Nazi flag found in truck crashed into White House barrier
Susan Heavey
A man who crashed a rented truck into security barriers near the White House has been charged with threatening the president, police said yesterday.
Latest North America
Wrangler lassos runaway cow causing traffic chaos on Michigan highway
US tech executive’s ‘vampire’ plan to beat ageing by drawing on his own son’s blood
No agreement in sight between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy as US edges toward defaulting
Writer E Jean Carroll to sue Donald Trump again over ‘whack job’ comments
Man (19) charged with threatening US President Joe Biden after Nazi flag found in truck crashed into White House barrier
Ron DeSantis to enter 2024 US Presidential race during Twitter event with Elon Musk
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Mum with rare genetic disorder called ‘mutant’ for having two fingers and two toes teaches people how to cook like her
‘You can have him back’ – Campaign under way to deport drug-taking Prince Harry from US
Dramatic video shows firefighters running from a giant wildfire in Canada
Top Stories
LATEST | ‘Trolled to death’ – Una Healy breaks silence on David Haye ‘throuple’ rumours
Kerry’s Brennan brothers on Park Hotel Kenmare sale: ‘Life is too short not to get out and enjoy it’
Breaking | Irish Life increases cost of health premiums for the second time this year
Mum forced to sleep in car in Wicklow while studying to become nurse – ‘I can’t believe this is my life now’
Latest NewsMore
LATEST | ‘Trolled to death’ – Una Healy breaks silence on David Haye ‘throuple’ rumours
Finance Minister Michael McGrath says he won’t be ‘bullied’ by Fine Gael over Budget plans amid Coalition row
Vanessa Feltz: Rolf Harris ‘knew I couldn’t do anything about live TV groping’
A new clip from ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released
BREAKING | Leaving Cert exam results to be released on August 25, Norma Foley confirms
At least 775 women travelled abroad for abortion since repealing of 8th Amendment five years ago
Graham Kelly departs DLR Waves to take up a new position at St Patrick's Athletic
From the archive: Joanne Cantwell takes on Joe Brolly in first night as lead GAA presenter
Phillip Schofield tells Piers Morgan of utter heartbreak over This Morning exit
Niamh Campbell: Stating that everyone within the GAA is sectarian is like suggesting all football fans are hooligans and thugs