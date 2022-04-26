Majority of Americans have now had Covid-19

Dr Ashish Jha, coordinator of the US Covid-19 Response, speaks to reporters at the White House. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

A majority of Americans have had Covid-19, including roughly 75pc of children and about 60pc of adults, according to newly released data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The federal agency’s reporting based on blood test data finds that roughly 189 million Americans had Covid-19 by end of February 2022, following the emergence of the more-contagious Omicron variant that has fuelled a new wave of coronavirus infections over the last several months.

Before its emergence, roughly one-third of Americans had been infected with Covid-19. That rate has now climbed to 60pc.

The largest increases were among Americans with the lowest levels of vaccinations, with spikes in children. Roughly 58 million children have been infected with Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Newly appointed White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha has urged the US Congress to pass legislation with expanded funding for testing and treatment as well as future vaccine development.

“So far, Congress has not stepped up to provide the funds needed for our most urgent needs,” he told reporters at the White House today.

He suggested that drug treatment and advancements in vaccines later this year that would be more effective against severe disease will not be available without that funding.

“None of us can predict with any certainty where this virus is going…All we can do is prepare,” he said.

Meanwhile US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials have confirmed that Ms Harris (57) has no symptoms despite the positive test result, while US President Joe Biden (79) is not a close contact.

Her office said Ms Harris will “isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence”.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective travel schedules.

"She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when tests negative.”

Ms Harris is the country’s first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history.

She was elected Vice President after a lifetime of public service, having been elected District Attorney of San Francisco, California Attorney General, and United States Senator.



