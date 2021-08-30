Louisiana fears another Katrina as thousands flee ‘monster’ Hurricane Ida

A satellite image shows Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana

Workers try to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Nora in Colima state in Mexico. Photo: Jesus Lozoya/Reuters

Traffic is bumper to bumper as people flee into Texas from Louisiana while the highway is empty going the other way ahead of Hurricane Ida. Photo: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Hurricane Ida barrelled into the Louisiana coastline yesterday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever strike the US, with winds hitting 240kmh.

The Category 4 storm – the second-highest in the ratings system – hit Port Fourchon at 11.55am local time on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which claimed more than 1,800 lives and caused damage worth $100bn.

Swathes of Louisiana and Mississippi were evacuated as the region braced for what the National Hurricane Centre described as a “catastrophic storm surge”. Storms could extend up to 225km in a bruising test of the region’s levees and infrastructure rebuilt after Katrina. Its wind speed was only about 10kmh short of being rated as a top five category hurricane.

“Ida will most definitely be stronger than Katrina, and by a pretty big margin,” said Brian McNoldy, University of Miami hurricane researcher. “And, the worst of the storm will pass over New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which got the weaker side of Katrina.”

Some flooding had already been reported yesterday in south-east Louisiana, as 1.5m-high waves approached coastal Mississippi. A state of emergency was declared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. A separate tornado watch is also in place for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Meteorologists described Ida, which came ashore about 100km south of New Orleans, as “an absolute monster”.

“I feel sick to my stomach watching,” said Eric Blake, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Centre. “This is a very sobering morning.”

Tens of thousands of people heeded a plea from John Bel Edwards, Louisiana’s governor, to flee ahead of the life-threatening storm.

There were lengthy traffic jams on highways out of Louisiana and Mississippi, as residents were urged to use back roads to make their escape.

“Insane” queues were reported at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport yesterday, only for all flights to be cancelled.

“All the hotels within a 100-mile radius are apparently booked,” one woman told a local TV station. “There’s no rental cars to get out of here. And I guess the next stop is Airbnb but that would mean getting into downtown New Orleans, where the hurricane’s gonna hit.”

Those who had failed to make their escape were advised to hunker down, rather than be out on the roads at a time when they would be hit by the strong winds.

Despite being more powerful than Katrina, officials hope that the $14bn spent on levees and storm protection could help it avoid devastation on the same scale.

“All of our modelling shows that the most populous parts of south-east Louisiana inside that system are going to be protected from storm surge,” Mr Bel Edwards said.

While downtown New Orleans is protected by the floodwalls and levees, outlying parishes remain vulnerable to the storm surge which could be as high as five metres. Ahead of Ida making landfall, about 80,000 homes and businesses were without power.

Sharon Weston Broome, mayor of Baton Rouge, said the city had been stockpiling supplies ahead of Ida.

“We are asking people right now to take shelter. It is not the time to try to evacuate,” she said.

The challenge faced by the states has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic running rampant in a region where vaccination rates have been lower than elsewhere.

Some space had been cleared in Louisiana’s hospitals, Mr Bel Edwards added. Evacuating hospitals was not possible. “They all have generators. They all have the fuel on hand and the extra food and the things they’re going to need.

“But quite frankly, the wind, we expect, will cause power outages across much of south-east Louisiana. It’s impossible today to say how long the power will be out. And that begins to test your systems.”

President Joe Biden approved declarations of emergency in Louisiana and Mississippi.

He warned that Ida was turning into a “very, very dangerous storm” and said he had already been co-ordinating plans with electricity companies ahead of the anticipated widespread power cuts which could last for weeks.

More than 2,000 employees from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been deployed to six southern states ahead of the hurricane.

