Liz Cheney defends her decision to vote for impeachment of Donald Trump

Republican Liz Cheney, has strongly defended her decision to vote to impeach former US president Donald Trump and called on her Republican colleagues to confront “what really did happen in 2020” so they had a chance at winning future elections.

“We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters... that we actually can be trusted to handle the challenges this nation faces, like Covid, and that’s going to require us to focus on substance and policy, but we should not be embracing the former president,” Ms Cheney told Fox News.

Ms Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House and daughter of former US vice-president Dick Cheney, was one of only 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Mr Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a pro-Trump mob overran the US Capitol on January 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead.

At the time, Ms Cheney blasted Mr Trump’s rhetoric leading up to the riot and said in a statement: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the constitution.”

“Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence – that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward,” she told Fox News.

She has faced fierce blowback from the pro-Trump wing of the GOP for her impeachment vote.

On Saturday, the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming formally censured her, making the congresswoman the latest high-profile Republican punished by their state or local party apparatuses for daring to criticise the former president.

Ms Cheney waved off the language of the censure as an indication, she said, that her party leaders were “mistaken”.

“They believe that (Black Lives Matter) and Antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. That’s just simply not the case, it’s not true,” Ms Cheney said.

“We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth and that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024,” she added.