| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in trial of Fugees rapper accused of funnelling $2 million in stolen money into US presidential campaign

Leonardo di Caprio Expand

Close

Leonardo di Caprio

Leonardo di Caprio

Leonardo di Caprio

Paul Duggan

As U.S. authorities tell it, the theft of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund by a coterie of kleptocrats in Kuala Lumpur allowed the main embezzler, a wild-partying, celebrity-obsessed financier named Low Taek Jho, to buy his way into the Hollywood movie business. With part of his ill-gotten fortune, Low quietly helped create a production company that put up $100 million in 2012 to make "The Wolf of Wall Street," the FBI said. The Oscar-nominated film was a subject of testimony Monday in a criminal trial in federal court in Washington, where a prosecutor, midway through the morning, summoned her next witness.

"Your honor, the government would like to call Leonardo DiCaprio, please."

© Washington Post

Most Watched

Privacy