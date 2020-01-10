Leonardo DiCaprio saved man's life in 'billion-to-one' rescue in Caribbean
Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man who fell overboard in the Caribbean in a "billion-to-one rescue" after using his luxury boat to search for the missing person.
The Oscar-winning actor was holidaying near the island of St Bart's when an emergency call went out seeking help to find the man.
The inebriated 24-year-old French crewman had fallen from a Club Med yacht near St Martin on December 30.
The man had been treading water for 11 hours when he was rescued by DiCaprio's vessel near Saba island, around 30km from St Martin.
"Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie," a source told 'The Sun' newspaper.
"[DiCaprio's crew] were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away," the source added.
"The captain put the man's chances of survival at one in a billion - like winning the lottery twice."
According to the source, the stranded man was "minutes" from drowning, with darkness falling and a big rainstorm closing in.
"He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world's most famous faces," they added.
DiCaprio (45), who was with his girlfriend Camila Morrone (22) and some friends, gave the man food, drink and clothes before returning him to coastguards.
The actor was in Los Angeles this week for the Golden Globe Awards.
