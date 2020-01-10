Leonardo DiCaprio saved man's life in 'billion-to-one' rescue in Caribbean

Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man who fell overboard in the Caribbean in a "billion-to-one rescue" after using his luxury boat to search for the missing person.

The Oscar-winning actor was holidaying near the island of St Bart's when an emergency call went out seeking help to find the man.

The inebriated 24-year-old French crewman had fallen from a Club Med yacht near St Martin on December 30.

The man had been treading water for 11 hours when he was rescued by DiCaprio's vessel near Saba island, around 30km from St Martin.

