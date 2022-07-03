Leading Irish tech firms in US to fund employees hit by Roe v Wade decision

A number of Irish tech companies in the US are preparing plans to assist employees that may be affected by the US supreme court’s overturning of the right to access abortion nationwide.

Several major tech companies have publicly stated they will provide support to female employees if they are restricted from accessing reproductive healthcare in the state they live in.

Some companies have committed to covering travel costs as part of their health insurance plans, and now several Irish tech companies with a presence in the US are following suit with their own measures.

A spokesman for Intercom, which makes customer service software and is valued at over €1bn, said it would support employees affected by the court ruling.

Most of Intercom’s US staff are based in California, where the governor has committed to maintaining access to reproductive healthcare. It also has an office in Chicago.

Workhuman, which makes software for companies managing employee perks and has staff across the country, said it is reviewing its benefits in light of the “unsettling” ruling.

Wayflyer, a Dublin-based financial services tech start-up that was valued at over €1bn earlier this year, said it is still preparing its response to the ruling.

“Whilst we have not formally implemented any initiatives thus far, we are in the process of reviewing our policies and will update our colleagues accordingly shortly,” a Wayflyer spokesman said.

Flipdish, another Irish tech company that achieved a billion-euro valuation this year and has staff in a New York office, declined to comment.

LetsGetChecked, another billion-euro firm which makes at-home health testing kits, did not respond in time for publication.

Following the striking down of the landmark Roe v Wade decision restrictions on the procedure took effect in 13 US states with several other states expected to implement restrictions or bans.

Moves by companies to assist employees in accessing abortion by travelling to another state could leave some employers facing legal risks.

The overturning of Roe v Wade was made official on June 24, but the decision had been expected after a leak in May indicated the direction the highest court in the US would take.

As well as tech firms, major financial services groups including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, which employ thousands of workers in Texas, have said they are moving ahead with policies to cover employees’ travel costs to access reproductive healthcare.