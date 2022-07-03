| 11.9°C Dublin

Leading Irish tech firms in US to fund employees hit by Roe v Wade decision

Women protest the US supreme court decision. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann Expand

Women protest the US supreme court decision. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann

Jonathan Keane

A number of Irish tech companies in the US are preparing plans to assist employees that may be affected by the US supreme court’s overturning of the right to access abortion nationwide.

Several major tech companies have publicly stated they will provide support to female employees if they are restricted from accessing reproductive healthcare in the state they live in.

