Leader of Proud Boys unmasked as FBI informer

Scrutiny: Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio (centre), who leads the Proud Boys, and Joseph Biggs (right), who was arrested after being identified by the FBI as one of the first into the Capitol Building on the day of the riots. Photo: Stephanie Keith

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a “prolific” ­former FBI informant.

Enrique Tarrio (36) worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents.

Mr Tarrio’s documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 to 2014. There was no evidence of him co-operating after that.

But the revelation has raised questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on January 6.

At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots.

Mr Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: “I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this.”

But his past was revealed in court in Miami in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to fraud in a case involving the sale of ­stolen diabetes test kits.

In a bid to reduce his sentence the prosecutor, an FBI agent, and his own defence lawyer, detailed how he had helped the authorities to charge 13 people in a variety of other cases. That led to his sentence for the fraud case being reduced from 30 months to 16 months.

Jeffrey Feiler, Mr Tarrio’s lawyer, told the court his client had been a “prolific” co-­operator.

He worked undercover in an investigation into the sale of anabolic steroids, and in another involving “wholesale prescription narcotics”.

In a further case, the lawyer said, Mr Tarrio “at his own risk, in an undercover role, met and negotiated to pay $11,000 to members of that [human trafficking] ring to bring in fictitious family members of his from another country”.

An FBI agent called Mr Tarrio a “key component” in drug investigations involving cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

Mr Tarrio maintained that the sentence in his 2014 case was reduced because he and other co-defendants had helped to “clear up” questions about that investigation.

He said he never helped authorities to investigate other people.

The Proud Boys group was founded in 2016 and Mr Tarrio became the national chairman two years later.

In September the organisation became internationally known when Donald Trump was asked to denounce them in a presidential debate.

He responded: “Proud Boys stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the Left.”

On December 11 Mr Tarrio was seen telling a cheering crowd in Washington: “To the parasites both in Congress and in that stolen White House. You want a war, you got one.”

The next day he burned a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a black church in Washington.

When he arrived in Washington ahead of the planned protest in support of Mr Trump on January 6, he was arrested for burning the banner.

At the time of his arrest he was carrying two high-capacity rifle magazines with the Proud Boys logo, police said.

A court ordered him to leave Washington and to return for a hearing in June. Mr Tarrio was not part of the mob that marched to the Capitol.

Among the Proud Boys members who did was Joseph Biggs, who was later arrested in Florida and charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

According to the FBI, Mr Biggs, an army veteran, was one of the first into the Capitol. He denied having any knowledge of a plan to storm the building. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)

