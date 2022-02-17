‘Reckless conduct’: A 3D animation video reconstructs moment Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins who is seen in a portrait next to the re-enactment. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A video simulation of Alec Baldwin shooting a cinematographer dead on a film set has outlined several alleged failings by the actor, including using a real gun unnecessarily and not checking whether it was loaded.

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust, and Joel Souza, the director, was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired a live bullet.

Lawyers for Ms Hutchins’s husband Matthew and their nine-year-old son are suing Baldwin and the film’s producers for wrongful death.

In support of the lawsuit they have produced a video presentation of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

It includes an animated video of Ms Hutchins’s killing, the first such reconstruction to be shared publicly.

Brian Panish, representing the Hutchins family, said the “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins”.

In his video presentation, Mr Panish outlined multiple instances where Baldwin allegedly failed to follow the industry standards required of a producer and lead actor.

They included the 63-year-old neglecting to personally confirm the revolver did not contain live rounds and aiming the firearm from “a dangerous distance”.

Baldwin had also “refused” training for the kind of gun draw he was doing for the scene, the lawyer claimed.

The video animation showed a live bullet in the chamber rather than a “dummy” with a hole drilled into it.

In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin said he felt incredible sadness over the shooting but was not responsible. He also stated that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the revolver.

But that claim was questioned by the Hutchins family’s lawyers in their video presentation.

The animated reconstruction shows Baldwin accepting a Colt revolver from the film’s assistant director David Halls on the set of a church in New Mexico on October 21 last year.

It then shows Baldwin removing the gun from his holster and cocking the weapon as he points it towards Ms Hutchins (42). She then cries out in pain and collapses while being helped to the ground by Mr Souza and a second man.

The video presentation included emails and texts from staff complaining about “super unsafe” incidents on the set of the Western.

In response to one text, the unit production manager sarcastically replied “awesome”, according to the lawsuit.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin and other Rust producers, said: “Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

He added: “Actors should be able to rely on armourers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

