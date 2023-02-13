Lawyers blame ‘the Irish’ for public bias in Tom and Molly Martens trial

| 6.2°C Dublin

Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens. Inset, Jason Corbett. Expand
Ralph Riegel

The US retrial of Tom and Molly Martens for the murder of Irish widower Jason Corbett is now expected to last for two months with jury selection alone likely to take two weeks.

US legal experts warned that the retrial of the father and daughter for the second-degree murder of the Limerick father of two could prove one of the longest-running, non-capital murder trials in recent North Carolina history.

