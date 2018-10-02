Las Vegas police reopen inquiry into Ronaldo rape claim

Police in Las Vegas last night confirmed that they have reopened an investigation into claims by a teacher that she was raped in a hotel room by football star Cristiano Ronaldo .

The claims, which date back to 2009, have been emphatically denied by the Portuguese star, who claims that the sexual contact between the pair was consensual.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus in Italy's Serie A, rejected the charges as "fake news" in an Instagram post.

"What they said today, fake - fake news," the footballer said.

Lawyers for Ronaldo have threatened to sue German magazine 'Der Spiegel' for publishing the accusation.

Teacher and model Kathryn Mayorga initiated court proceedings against Ronaldo in Nevada on Thursday.

She is also seeking an order setting aside a $375,000 (€320,000) settlement she alleges she was coerced into signing to keep quiet.

Yesterday, Ronaldo's agent, Gestifute, said they had no comment beyond an earlier statement by Ronaldo's lawyer Christian Schertz, who called the German magazine report "an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy."

Mayorga's lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo met her at a Las Vegas nightclub in June 2009 and the next night invited a group of people, including Mayorga, back to his penthouse suite.

That night, the lawsuit alleges, Ronaldo asked the woman to perform a sex act on him in a bathroom as she was changing her clothes. He then pulled her into a bedroom and raped her as she screamed "no, no, no," the lawsuit said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police yesterday said an incident report with the number listed in Mayorga's lawsuit was filed on the night of the alleged attack, and said the case was reopened last month after the victim came forward with new information.

Irish Independent