Killer whale whose calf died shortly after birth carries body for days

A killer whale whose calf died within a half hour of it's birth has been carrying her baby’s body around for days.

Footage emerged online from the Centre for Whale Research showing the distressed mother carrying her calf’s body around after it died almost immediately after birth.

This is instinctive behaviour for whales and dolphins who try to teach their offspring how to swim and come up to breathe.

“When a calf is born their mother pushes it to the surface so they have to push it up to take its first breath. It’s an innate behaviour,” said Simon Berrow, Chief Science Officer at the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

“For a little while after they would keep supporting the calf to get circulation going and build muscle because the calf has to keep up within minutes of the birth.”

“So if the calf dies quickly she would have that strong desire to keep pushing it to the surface to get it to breath.”

The mother will remain distressed for a period afterwards even after she lets the calf go due to hormonal responses.

“The hormones are switched on to raise the calf and nurture the calf so if it died it would take a while before hormones would start declining. They're after going through a 12 month gestation period.”

The population of Orcas, better known as Killer Whales, has been declining in recent years.

The species of killer whale in the video is the Southern Resident Killer Whale found off the west coast of North America. It considered an endangered species and has a population of less than 100.

In a statement online, the Centre for Whale Research said “100pc of the pregnancies in the past three years have failed to produce viable offspring” while the population is in decline largely due overfishing of Salmon which is their main food source.

Online Editors