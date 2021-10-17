| 14.7°C Dublin

Killer Robert Durst on ventilator with Covid days after being sentenced to life

The Los Angeles Superior Court said it is now following guidance for assessing close contacts

Robert Durst Expand

Close

Robert Durst

Robert Durst

Robert Durst

Associated Press

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been taken to hospital with coronavirus just days after being sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case.

His lawyer Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for Covid. He said Durst is on a ventilator but he had no other details about his condition.

The Los Angeles Superior Court said in a statement that it had been told someone present for the sentencing hearing for Durst on Thursday had tested positive.

“As a result, the court will follow health guidelines for assessing close contacts of the infected individual,” the statement read.

No additional Covid cases have been reported.

Durst (78) was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

He had been convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

The killing had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.

Mr DeGuerin said on Thursday that Durst will appeal.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy