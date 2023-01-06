| 6.1°C Dublin

Kevin McCarthy loses eight ballot to secure House speaker’s seat as Republican stalemate holds firm

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts after the 7th round of votes. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts after the 7th round of votes. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

Lisa Mascaro

Pressure mounting, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the US House sitting empty for a third day yesterday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

Mr McCarthy lost an eighth round and the House was last night heading for a ninth vote.

