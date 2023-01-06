Kevin McCarthy loses eight ballot to secure House speaker’s seat as Republican stalemate holds firm

Pressure mounting, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the US House sitting empty for a third day yesterday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

Mr McCarthy lost an eighth round and the House was last night heading for a ninth vote.

With his supporters and foes seemingly stalemated, feelings of both boredom and desperation seemed increasingly evident, with no end in sight.

One McCarthy critic, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, cast his vote for Donald Trump – symbolic but pointed.

Mr McCarthy could be seen talking, one on one, in whispered conversations in the House chamber, and met earlier with colleagues determined to persuade Republican holdouts to end the paralysing debate that has blighted his new Republican majority.

“We’re having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution,” Mr McCarthy told reporters shortly before the House gavelled in its third session.

Despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain. What started as a political novelty – the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote – has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York was re-nominated by Democrats. He has won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority.

Republican party holdouts again put forward the name of Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics would continue.

Mr Donalds, who is black, is seen as an emerging party leader and counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Mr Jeffries, who is the first black leader of a major political party in the US Congress, on track himself to become speaker some day.

For the eighth ballot, Republican Brian Mast of Florida, a veteran, appeared to wipe away a tear as he nominated Mr McCarthy, and insisted the Californian was not like past Republican speakers who are derided by conservatives.

Republican Andy Biggs, a past leader of the chamber’s conservative Freedom Caucus, rose to again nominate Mr Donalds.

Mr McCarthy is under growing pressure from restless Republicans, and Democrats, to find the votes he needs or step aside, so the House can open fully and get on with the business of governing.

The incoming Republican chairmen of the House’s foreign affairs, armed services and intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House,” Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement. “We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk.”

But Mr McCarthy’s right-flank detractors appeared intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.

Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the leader of the Freedom Caucus, asserted that Mr McCarthy cannot be trusted, and tweeted his displeasure that negotiations over rules changes and other concessions were being made public.

“A deal is NOT done,” Mr Perry tweeted. “When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust.”

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Mr Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington, and were committed to stopping Mr McCarthy’s rise without concessions to their priorities.

To win support, Mr McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of Freedom Caucus members, who have been agitating for rules changes and other concessions that give rank-and-file members more influence.

Mostly, the holdouts led by the Freedom Caucus are seeking ways to shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file politicians more influence in the legislative process – with seats on key committees and the ability to draft and amend bills in a more free-for-all process.

One of their key asks is to reinstate a rule that would allow a single politician to seek a motion to vacate the chair – essentially to all a House vote to oust the speaker. Mr McCarthy has resisted reinstating it.

But those opposing Mr McCarthy do not all have the same complaints, and he may never be able to win over some of them. A small core group of Republicans appear unwilling to ever vote for Mr McCarthy.

“I’m ready to vote all night, all week, all month and never for that person,” said Mr Gaetz.

The House, which is one-half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill as Mr McCarthy has failed, one vote after another, to win the speaker’s gavel in a gruelling spectacle for all the world to see.

The ballots have produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

The new Republican majority was not expected to be in session today, which is the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

A prolonged and divisive speaker’s fight would almost certainly underscore the fragility of American democracy after the attempted insurrection two years ago.