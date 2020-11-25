Kerry joins Biden to put US back on track in fight against climate change

Welcome aboard: President-elect Joe Biden (right) with his new envoy for climate John Kerry. Photo: Andrew Harnik/ AP

John Kerry, a former secretary of state, senator and Democratic presidential nominee, will lead the country’s re-entry into global climate politics in a new role that will elevate climate change as a priority of President-elect Joe Biden.

As the presidential envoy for climate, Mr Kerry will report directly to Mr Biden as part the White House’s National Security Council (NSC).

The move underscores how the incoming administration views the warming planet as an issue with implications for both national defence and foreign policy.

Mr Kerry “will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate”, according to a statement by Mr Biden’s transition team.

“This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue,” the statement said.

Mr Kerry, who played a key role in negotiating the 2015 Paris climate accord as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s second term, will be on hand to see the United States rejoin the global agreement under Mr Biden.

President Donald Trump, who has been sceptical about climate change, withdrew the United States from the international accord, making it the only nation out of almost 200 signatories to abandon a deal that calls for countries to collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Kerry, a long-time Biden ally who turns 77 next month, tweeted that he intends to use his new post to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental problem.

“The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done,” he said.

“I’m returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck.”

Mr Kerry has continued to work on climate-related issues since the end of the Obama administration.

Last year, Mr Kerry launched World War Zero, a coalition of scientists, celebrities, world leaders and other activists to push for more aggressive climate action around the globe.

The group describes its mission as “uniting unlikely allies with one common mission: respond to the climate crisis now”.

Earlier this year, Mr Kerry co-chaired a climate task force with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, set up by the Biden campaign to make policy recommendations and bring supporters of Bernie Sanders into the fold after Mr Biden secured the Democratic nomination.

Catherine Coleman Flowers, an environmental activist in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Sanders surrogate on the panel, said Mr Kerry helped smooth over disagreements involving nuclear energy and other issues during Zoom meetings.

“He was quite the diplomat in terms of trying to make sure that all sides were represented and that we could reach compromises that we could all live with,” she said. “He had a good understanding of the climate crisis.”

Jason Bordoff, founder of Columbia University’s global energy centre and who served as senior director for energy and climate at the National Security Council under Mr Obama, said Mr Biden “didn’t unveil his climate team today; he unveiled his national security team and put his climate envoy in it”.

Appointing someone of Mr Kerry’s stature and inserting that role into the National Security Council “signals Biden’s understanding that climate change is a critical foreign policy issue for the US”, Mr Bordoff said.

In addition to naming Mr Kerry, according to two individuals briefed on the transition’s plans, the president-elect plans to appoint a high-level White House official to co-ordinate domestic action on climate throughout the federal government.

This official would focus on how to maximise Mr Biden’s executive authority, while looking for legislative opportunities as well, they said.

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti is under consideration but the team is also looking at current members of Congress and others for the job, according to one of these individuals.

Mr Biden has pledged to weave climate action throughout the sprawling federal government, making it a policy consideration beyond the typical environmental agencies at departments such as Treasury and Agriculture. (© The Washington Post)