Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront in 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Expand
Courtroom sketches from the trial featurng model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) Expand
Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront in 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Courtroom sketches from the trial featurng model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP)

Graeme Massie

A California jury has sided with members of the Kardashian and Jenner family and rejected former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s multi-million dollar lawsuit against them.

No members of the famed family were in court to hear the verdict as they were all in New York for this year’s Met Gala event, the judge was told.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, had alleged that four members of the Kardashian and Jenner family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother and Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

And she claimed that the allegations led to the cancellation of the former couple’s reality show, and the loss of income from television work, club appearances, and social media.

She had sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian for $40m loss of earnigns and more than $60m in future earnings.

Courtroom sketches from the trial featurng model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP)

