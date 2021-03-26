Kamala Harris tasked with stemming the tide of migrants to America's southern border

US President Joe Biden tapped vice president Kamala Harris to oversee efforts to slow the rush of migrants to their southern border, handing her a high-profile and politically fraught assignment amid fresh concerns from lawmakers and activists about the growing crisis.

The move came on the same day a delegation of senior White House officials and members of Congress visited a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, where migrant children are being held.

The Biden administration is seeking urgently to process, shelter and care for thousands of young children and teenagers arriving at the border without their parents.

Mr Biden called Ms Harris “the most qualified person” to lead the US dialogue with Mexico and Central American countries “that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks”.

“It’s not her full-responsibility job, but she is leading the effort because I think the best thing to do is to put someone who, when he or she speaks, they don’t have to wonder about is that where the president is,” Mr Biden said. “When she speaks, she speaks for me.”

The decision puts Ms Harris in charge of one of the toughest problems facing the Biden administration, involving an issue that has vexed the last few presidencies.

Ms Harris until now lacked a specific portfolio, though Mr Biden had said he wanted to put her in charge of pressing issues as they arose, a role he played for former president Barack Obama.

Ms Harris is widely seen as a potential successor to Mr Biden, and her new assignment gives her an opportunity to build her foreign policy credentials, strengthen her ties to the Latino community and resolve a high-profile problem.

However, the potential for failure is also clear, and a stumble could hurt her presidential ambitions.

Appearing with Mr Biden on Wednesday, Ms Harris echoed his increasingly tough warnings to would-be migrants and pledged to tackle the underlying economic and social conditions that are driving people to flee their home countries.

“While we are clear people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also – because we can chew gum and walk at the same time – must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek,” Ms Harris said.

