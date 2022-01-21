Kamala Harris insists US won’t accept a ‘minor incursion’ by Russia after gaffe by Joe Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday insisted the United States would not accept a “minor incursion” of Ukraine by Russia, as the White House continued to clarify remarks President Joe Biden had made suggesting that it might.

“We will interpret any violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia and Vladimir Putin as an aggressive action and it will be met with costs, severe and certain,” Ms Harris said on Good Morning America.

In the second news conference of his presidency on Wednesday, Mr Biden said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to take some sort of action to “move in” and invade Ukraine and that the US response “depends on what he does”.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera,” Mr Biden said. “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the force they’ve massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further degrade and invade Ukraine.”

Mr Biden was swiftly criticised for appearing to give a green light to Russia to attack Ukraine as long as it didn’t amount to a full-scale invasion.

Soon after, the White House issued a statement seeking to clarify Mr Biden’s comments, saying that if Russian military moves across the border, it will be met with “a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies”.

Mr Biden’s remarks came days after a bipartisan delegation of senators travelled to Ukraine over the weekend to reassure leaders in Kiev that the US stood with them, amid a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine. Those senators spoke with Mr Biden on Wednesday morning to brief him on their trip.

In a phone call with Mr Biden in December – their second in a month – Mr Putin warned that any new sanctions on Moscow could result in “a complete rupture of relations” between their countries. Mr Putin has demanded that the United States and Nato agree to sweeping security guarantees that would bar Ukraine from joining Nato and rule out any eastward expansion by the US-led military alliance.

Earlier this month, US and Russian delegations met for talks in Europe but hit an impasse, as Russia continued to deny plans to invade Ukraine. White House officials have repeatedly emphasised that there will be “massive consequences” for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine.

Before the president’s news conference on Wednesday, Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees held their own to urge Mr Biden to take stronger action to prevent Russian aggression.

© Washington Post