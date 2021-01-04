Just find me 11,000 votes to overturn loss, Trump says on tape

President Donald Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Mr Trump alternately berated Mr Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue Mr Trump's false claims. At one point, the president warned Mr Raffensperger he was taking "a big risk".

Throughout the call, Mr Raffensperger and his office's lawyer rejected Mr Trump's assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that president-elect Joe Biden's 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Mr Trump dismissed their arguments.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," he said. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated."

Mr Raffensperger responded: "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

At another point, Mr Trump said: "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still believing he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office.

"There's no way I lost Georgia," Mr Trump said, a phrase he repeated again and again on the call. "There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Several of his allies were on the line as he spoke, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, a prominent Republican lawyer. .

In a statement, Ms Mitchell said Mr Raffensperger's office "has made many statements over the past two months that are simply not correct and everyone involved with the efforts on behalf of the president's election challenge has said the same thing: Show us your records on which you rely to make these statements that our numbers are wrong."

The White House, the Trump campaign and Mr Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Raffensperger's office declined to comment.

On Sunday, Mr Trump tweeted that he had spoken to Mr Raffensperger, saying the secretary of state was "unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more. He has no clue!"

Mr Raffensperger responded with his own tweet: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true."

The pressure Mr Trump put on Mr Raffensperger is the latest example of his attempt to subvert the outcome of the November 3 election by reaching out to state Republican officials.

He previously invited Michigan Republican state leaders to the White House, pressured Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in a call to try to replace that state's electors and asked the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to help reverse his loss in that state.

His call to Mr Raffensperger came as scores of Republicans have pledged to challenge the electoral college's vote for Mr Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday. Republicans do not have the votes to successfully thwart Mr Biden's victory, but Mr Trump has urged supporters to travel to Washington to protest the outcome, and state and federal officials are already bracing for clashes outside the Capitol.

Mr Trump also told Mr Raffensperger that failure to act by tomorrow would jeopardise the political fortunes of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Georgia's two Republican senators whose fate in that day's run-off elections will determine control of the US Senate.

Mr Trump's conversation with Mr Raffensperger put him in legally questionable territory, legal experts said. By urging the secretary of state to "find" votes and to deploy investigators who "want to find answers", Mr Trump appears to be encouraging him to doctor the election outcome in Georgia. (Washington Post syndication)