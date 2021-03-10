Jury selection begins on trial of policeman over George Floyd death

Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, while both sides await a decision by the state court of appeals on whether a charge of third-degree murder should be reinstated in the case.

Judge Peter Cahill’s decision to press forward with the trial of Mr Chauvin (44), who is accused of killing Mr Floyd (46) by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during a police investigation last May, drew an immediate appeal from prosecutors and raised eyebrows among legal observers, who said the unusual manoeuvre could later be grounds for a defence appeal to have the case thrown out.

The legal uncertainty came on what was supposed to be the first day of jury selection in the trial. But proceedings were halted almost immediately after prosecutors questioned whether Mr Cahill could move forward without ruling on the prosecution’s efforts to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder. Mr Cahill, who threw out the charge in the autumn, saying it could not be applied to the case, was ordered by the Court of Appeals on Friday to reconsider his decision.

Mr Cahill said on Monday that he was not yet able to make a ruling on the issue because the appeals court ruling was pending. But he described the third-degree murder charge as a narrow issue in the case and said he planned to move forward with jury selection and other pretrial matters. The decision drew objections from prosecutors, who filed a motion for a stay in the case with the state court of appeals, arguing that the lack of clarity on charges and questions about Mr Cahill’s jurisdiction risk the case being thrown out on appeal.

“There is no need for this kind of uncertainty in any case, let alone a case of this magnitude,” prosecutors said in their appellate motion. As prosecutors filed their appeal, Mr Cahill sent potential jurors home for the day and recessed the court for several hours.

Although jury selection was held up, prosecutors and Mr Chauvin’s defence attorney said they had agreed to dismiss 16 of the first 50 jurors they reviewed “for cause” based on their answers to a 16-page questionnaire mailed to potential jurors in December. No reasons were given, and Mr Cahill approved the request.

