| 5.3°C Dublin

Juror to take the Fifth at hearing into role on jury as Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers make last ditch bid to have charges dismissed today

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in her sex-trafficking trial. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in her sex-trafficking trial. Photo: AP

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in her sex-trafficking trial. Photo: AP

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in her sex-trafficking trial. Photo: AP

Oliver O'Connell

Ghislaine Maxwell captured global attention as she was tried and convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls for her “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein in a five-week sex-trafficking trial late last year.

But as she returns to a Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday to hear her lawyers make a last-ditch bid to have those charges dismissed, her presence will be overshadowed by a 35-year-old man known only by his first names who played a key role in finding her guilty.

Read More

Juror 50, identified in interviews by the name Scotty David, has been called to testify about whether he lied during pre-trial questionnaire which asked potential jurors if they had been victims of sexual abuse.

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued that the failure to disclose his history, which he later discussed in media interviews, was grounds for the convictions to be dismissed and a retrial to be ordered.

The juror has indicated through his attorney Todd Spodek he would invoke the 5th Amendment, to avoid self-incrimination.

Prosecutors have said they will offer immunity from prosecution, which could compel him to answer questions fully.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy