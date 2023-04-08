| 11.6°C Dublin

Judge’s ruling could lead to abortion pill mifepristone being blocked across US

Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the US has been plunged into uncertainty (Allen G Breed/AP) Expand

Josh Wingrove

President Joe Biden vowed to fight a ruling from a conservative judge in Texas that could block a widely used abortion drug, thrusting the issue of reproductive rights back into the spotlight ahead of the 2024 election.

"If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said in a statement late Friday. "It is the next big step toward the national ban on abortion that Republican elected officials have vowed to make law in America."

