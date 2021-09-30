Judge suspends Britney Spears’s father from conservatorship role

Supporters of singer Britney Spears gathered outside the courthouse in Los Angeles for the bid to overturn the legal arrangement that governs the singer’s life. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A judge last night suspended Britney Spears’s father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator.

The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

He has overseen the conservatorship since 2008, when Britney Spears began to have public mental struggles.

Britney’s lawyer has been aggressively pushing for the removal of her father since Judge Penny allowed her to hire legal representation last July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!” and other pro-Britney chants.

As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits “Toxic” and “Baby One More Time,” and speakers described abusive conservatorships that had affected their families.

“We’re making history right now,” said Martino Odeh (27), who travelled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse.

“And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental.”

“We’re hoping for a big change today,” Odeh said.

Britney Spears and Mr Rosengart said in a court filing that they agreed with her father’s request that the conservatorship should end.

They emphasised, however, that it was more important to her that her father be removed from the role, calling it a necessary first step toward her freedom and “ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed on her.

Mr Rosengart said in another filing this week that James Spears “crossed unfathomable lines” by engaging in illegal surveillance of his daughter.

Britney Spears was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month, which means putting together a prenuptial agreement that her father should not be involved in, her court filings said.

James Spears denied acting in anything but Britney’s best interest and rejected demands that he resign immediately.