Judge says Donald Trump ‘tried to subvert the democratic process’

A federal judge railed against former US president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert democracy when he ruled that the former president’s attorney, John C Eastman, must turn over emails he tried to withhold from the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Judge David Carter, who serves on the US District Court for the Central District of California, made the comments against Mr Trump in his ruling released yesterday.

He added that Mr Trump’s plan to overturn his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden amounted to a “coup”.

Mr Eastman served as Mr Trump’s attorney as he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and drew up the infamous “Eastman Memo”. The memo featured a plot wherein then-vice president Mike Pence would have interrupted the certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes by saying it had sent “multiple slates of electors”, and then deferred the decision on the state until other states were certified.

Other states the Trump team disputed would be set aside, which would reduce the number of electors to 454, with Mr Pence naming Mr Trump the president with 232 votes.

Mr Pence ultimately rebuffed the plan, which was why rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” during the insurrection. Mr Carter cited the plot in his ruling. Mr Eastman has, in turn, refused to turn over documents related to the plot or the riot and has asserted his Fifth Amendment rights.

Mr Carter also refuted that the president and Mr Eastman had an attorney-client relationship.

“None of these documents includes Dr Eastman’s client, president Trump, as a sender or recipient of the email,” he wrote. “Instead, all emails are sent from a third party to Dr Eastman, and two of the emails blind copy (bcc) a close adviser to president Trump.”

Mr Carter in turn ruled that 101 documents had to be turned in. He also said that Mr Trump tried to obstruct a Congressional proceeding, which is a federal felony.



“The illegality of the plan was obvious.

..president Trump vigorously campaigned for the vice president to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election,” he said. (© Independent News Service)