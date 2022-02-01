Judge rejects plea deals for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers to avoid hate crime charges

A US judge in Georgia rejected plea agreements reached between federal prosecutors and two of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, saying she was not willing to be bound to the 30-year federal prison sentence delineated in the agreement.

The unusual decision by US District Judge Lisa Wood came after Travis McMichael, one of the three attackers due to face trial next week on federal hate-crime charges, admitted for the first time he had pursued the 25-year-old black man because of his race.

McMichael had appeared in the US District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, in an attempt to change his plea to guilty, admitting to a charge of using a gun in his attempt to apprehend Mr Arbery because of his “race and colour”, resulting in Mr Arbery’s death.

His father, Gregory McMichael, had also been due to change his plea to guilty as part of an agreement at a subsequent hearing yesterday over the objections of Mr Arbery’s relatives, who successfully begged Judge Wood not to accept the deals.

The McMichaels were convicted of murder last November in a state court in Brunswick alongside their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan and a Georgia judge sentenced them to life in prison.

The state judge ruled that only Bryan would ever be able to seek parole.

State prosecutors said the men “assumed the worst” about the black man running through their neighbourhood, unfairly thinking he must have been fleeing some crime when they chased him down in pickup trucks before cornering and shooting him in February 2020.

In rejecting the federal agreement, Judge Wood acknowledged emotional testimony yesterday by Mr Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones who begged the judge not to accept the plea.

They said they were alarmed by the part of the agreement in which prosecutors said they would recommend McMichael be transferred to a federal prison for 30 years before returning him to the custody of the Georgia prison system for the rest of his life.

“Please listen to me: granting these men their preferred conditions of confinement will defeat me. It gives them one last chance to spit in my face after murdering my son,” Ms Cooper-Jones said.

“The state of Georgia already gave these men exactly what they deserve. Please leave it that way.”

Assistant US Attorney Tara Lyons said the government had repeatedly consulted with Mr Arbery’s family, and that they had said they did not oppose an agreement as the best way to ensure that the McMichaels would admit race played a role in their crimes and give up their right to appeal a federal conviction.