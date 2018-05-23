Judge orders man (30) to move out of parents' house after they go to court to evict him from family home
A judge in New York has ordered that a 30-year-old man move out of his parents' home.
Michael Rotondo, who represented himself in court, argued that he was entitled to spend six more months in the family home at a court hearing in New York on Tuesday.
However Judge Donald Greenwood deemed this demand "outrageous" and issued an eviction order.
Mr Rotondo's parents took the court action after spending a number of months sending letters to their son formally asking him to leave the family home.
According to reports, Mr Rotondo moved back in the family home eight years ago.
Outside the court Mr Rotondo claimed that there had been no incidents between him and his parents but he no longer spoke to them.
He added that he had his own business with which he supported himself.
When asked by reporters about the nature of the business, he replied: "My business is my business".
Online Editors