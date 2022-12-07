| 0.9°C Dublin

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Kim Kardashian over cryptocurrency promotion

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Expand

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jody Godoy

A judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit against reality TV star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr and others over their role in promoting a cryptocurrency, saying it was not clear that the investors who sued actually saw the promotions.

The lawsuit filed in January claims EthereumMax executives schemed with celebrity promoters to induce investors to buy the EMax token, driving up its price and allowing them to sell their own tokens at a profit.

