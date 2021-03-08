Judge delays trial of former police officer in George Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge delayed the start of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd until Tuesday morning.

The trial had been due to begin on Monday with selecting jurors to weigh charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The delay comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court must now weigh again the reinstating of the third-degree murder charge for Floyd's death during an arrest in May 2020.

Reuters