Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin says actor threw wine bottle across room

Actor Johnny Depp talks to his attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse

Actress Ellen Barkin has claimed that “jealous” Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room back when they were dating in the early 1990s.

Ms Barkin said she first became friends with Mr Depp in 1994 when they starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together before their relationship turned “sexual” and they would meet up a few times a week.

Her testimony, which was recorded back in 2019, was played in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday during Mr Depp’s high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Ms Barkin testified that she was in a hotel room with Mr Depp, his assistant and his friends while they were filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

She said that there was “a fight going on” between Mr Depp and people in the room and the actor picked up a wine bottle and threw it across the room.

The bottle did not hit her or anyone else in the room, she testified, but it was thrown in the direction of her and the group of people in the room.