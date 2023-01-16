| -1°C Dublin

Joe Rogan podcast sparks massive treasure hunt for prehistoric bones in New York’s East River

The East River viewed from the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York. Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer Expand

Graig Graziosi

Treasure hunters are diving in New York City’s East River looking for mammoth bones after an Alaskan gold miner told Joe Rogan that the allegedly high-priced remains were sitting somewhere on the river bottom.

The divers have been searching for the bones since the miner - John Reeves - made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on December 30.

