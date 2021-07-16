Joe Biden welcomes Angela Merkel to White House as they move to repair damage done during Trump era

US Vice President Kamala Harris with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Vice President's residence, in Washington DC, US, on July 15, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/ REUTERS

US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington yesterday. Photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US President Joe Biden welcomed outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House yesterday to discuss disagreements over Russia and China as the two leaders seek to strengthen a relationship that suffered under former president Donald Trump.

The United States and Germany are key Nato allies. Mr Biden and Ms Merkel have known and worked with each other for years.

But their two governments are at odds over a host of tough issues, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, which Washington fears will hurt Ukraine and increase European reliance on Russian gas.

They also disagree over the wisdom of partnering with China on business projects, restrictions on travel to the United States from Europe, and Germany’s opposition to temporary patent waivers aimed at speeding Covid-19 vaccine production.

Mr Biden (78) and Ms Merkel (66) see eye to eye on a string of broader issues, and both want to strengthen the transatlantic relationship that suffered under Mr Trump’s frequent, withering criticism of close US allies.

“The co-operation between the United States and Germany is strong and we hope to continue that, and I’m confident that we will,” Mr Biden said at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office.

“I value the friendship,” Ms Merkel said, noting the US role in building a free and democratic Germany.

They were set to discuss threats to democracy around the world, countering Russian cyberattacks and territorial aggression in Eastern Europe and China’s push to dominate advanced technologies, officials in both governments said.

Ending the pandemic and curbing climate change were also on the agenda.

The two leaders do not have much time to work together on strengthening ties between the world’s largest and fourth-largest economies.

Ms Merkel, chancellor since 2005, plans to exit Germany’s government after national elections in September, meaning she is likely to be seen as a “lame duck” in her final months in power.

Polling shows her Christian Democrats are poised to take the lead in forming a government after the election, but it remains unclear which parties would be included in a coalition.

Mr Biden’s Democratic Party has tenuous majorities in the US Congress that could evaporate in the 2022 congressional elections.



Ms Merkel started her official day in Washington at a breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris. Ms Harris’s spokesperson Symone Sanders said the two leaders discussed geopolitical threats and challenges.

They promised to continue working together on the pandemic, global health and the environment, Ms Sanders said.

“We can indeed co-operate very well in order to boost our shared values,” Ms Merkel said.