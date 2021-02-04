Joe Biden urges Senate Democrats to go big on Covid relief with $1.9trn package

President Biden urged Senate Democrats to go big on coronavirus relief, making an aggressive case in favour of his $1.9 trn rescue package as Democrats took the first steps to advance the legislation.

Mr Biden’s comments, on a private lunchtime call with the Senate Democratic caucus, were confirmed by several people familiar with his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Mr Biden addressed Senate Democrats a day after meeting with a group of Republican senators who are pushing a narrower $618bn bill.

The president made clear to Senate Democrats that he viewed a proposal of that size as inadequate and that the risks of going small outweighed the risks of going big, the people said. Press Secretary Jen Psaki emphasized in a press briefing that the White House stood by the $1.9trn top-line figure of its plan.

The Senate took an initial vote on Tuesday to advance a budget bill that would pave the way to pass Mr Biden’s relief package with a simple majority in the Senate, leaving Republicans out if necessary. The procedural vote to advance to debate on the budget bill was 50-49, with all Democrats voting in favor and one Republican not voting.

The Senate is evenly split between the two parties, with Democrats in the majority because Vice-President Harris can break ties.

“President Biden spoke about the need for Congress to act boldly and quickly. He was very strong in emphasising the need for a big, bold package. He said he told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion that they proposed was way too small,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also joined the call and emphasised the need for a robust relief package at an unsettled moment for the economy, which has begun shedding more jobs – and for the pandemic, as new coronavirus variants emerge.

“I think it is his belief, it is Secretary Yellen’s belief, it is our belief, that if we did a package that small, we’d be mired in the Covid crisis for years,” Mr Schumer said of the GOP plan.

The Senate took an initial vote on Tuesday to advance the budget resolution setting up party-line passage of the coronavirus relief bill in the Senate.

On the call with Senate Democrats, Mr Biden walked through the various elements of his plan, which includes $1,400 stimulus cheques, extended unemployment aid, increased child tax credits, and hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, vaccinations, the healthcare system and more.

The president cautioned against demands for overly “targeting” the aid in the package, as Republicans and some Democrats have suggested, giving an example of “nurses and pipe fitters” who are in the middle class but still might be in need of assistance.

Mr Biden also spoke of the need to learn the lessons of previous recessions, when Congress didn’t approve enough relief. As vice-president under President Barack Obama a decade ago, Mr Biden was involved in crafting a $787 billion relief bill to help the country climb out of the Great Recession.

In retrospect, many Democrats and economists say the country would have recovered faster had they passed a larger relief package, but at the time Republicans baulked at a bigger figure.

Mr Biden also spoke during the call about the many people still hurting in the nation, particularly women. He acknowledged the Democrats’ majority is small but said they will succeed together.

“The president’s commitment is to urgently deliver relief to the American people, and that’s what he’s conveyed in every meeting he’s had or engagement he’s had with Democrats and Republicans,” Ms Psaki said.

She emphasised, as did congressional Democrats, that proceeding along the “budget reconciliation” route did not preclude Republican support.

Democrats said they are open to Republican ideas but not to watering down Biden’s proposal, a point Ms Psaki has also made.

Multiple Republicans, however, argued that proceeding via reconciliation would undercut Biden’s campaign claims that he would govern as a bipartisan unifier. (© Washington Post)