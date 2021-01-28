Joe Biden signals tougher US stance towards Russian wrongdoing in his first call to Vladimir Putin

Joe Biden laid out a bill of complaint against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, airing allegations of human rights abuses, cyberspying and more while making a hard pivot away from the deference that Donald Trump often displayed toward Russia.

The phone call less than a week into Mr Biden’s term was his first known contact with an adversarial foreign leader.

It came as the United States has joined European nations and others in condemning the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and after a crackdown on street protests.

Mr Biden’s agenda for the call included protest of “ongoing Russian aggression” against Ukraine, and he confronted Mr Putin over the “Solar Winds” espionage case, alleged interference in US elections and the alleged offer to pay bounties for the deaths of US troops serving in Afghanistan.

“His intention was also to make clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of our national interests in response to malign actions by Russia,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Throughout his presidency, Mr Trump refused to pin blame on Russia for actions ranging from 2016 election interference to the attempted assassination of a British former spy, the poisoning of Navalny last year, the bounties and the extensive cyberhack that hit US federal agencies and corporations.

In each of those cases, other elements of the US government blamed Russia.

Alongside the return to official scepticism from the top about Russian actions and motives, Mr Biden made an expected offer to Mr Putin to extend a key arms control agreement.

The pact, known as New Start, is the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the former Cold War enemies, and the timing of Mr Biden’s call was partly driven by the clock. It would expire next week unless extended by both nations, something the US can do without congressional approval.

Russia and the US traded documents this week to extend the pact for five years.

The Kremlin took an optimistic tone about cooperation under Mr Biden’s presidency.

“The presidents expressed their satisfaction with today’s exchange of the diplomatic notes of having reached an agreement to extend the New Start,” it said.

“Over the next few days the two sides will finalise all procedures necessary for further functioning of this important mechanism of international law on the mutual limitation of nuclear missile arsenals.”

Mr Biden also spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and “conveyed his intention to consult and work with allies on the full range of shared security concerns”

Lt Col Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide fired by Mr Trump after testifying during Mr Trump’s 2019 impeachment trial, tweeted in support of the shift that the conversation represented.

“An enormous departure from the last four years,” he wrote.

Mr Trump repeatedly declined to challenge Mr Putin in public or in private.

He took Mr Putin’s word, over that of US intelligence services, that Russia was not involved in undermining the 2016 US presidential election and equivocated about Russian culpability in numerous other areas.



(© Washington Post)